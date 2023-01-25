Spickard Board of Education renews $5 million liability insurance policy

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education January 23rd renewed its five million dollar ($5 million) umbrella liability insurance policy. The policy will have a premium of $500 and is through the Missouri United School Insurance Council.

Amy Chapman was hired as the new secretary/bookkeeper. Jessica Wilson was moved to part-time janitor and part-time head cook.

The board signed a proposal to have CG Environmental do a three-year Asbestos Hazard Emergency Response Act reinspection. The reinspection will cost $1,095.

A food service transfer was approved from local funds to reimburse federal funds for adult meals served. The transfer included $307.20 for breakfast and $1,698.12 for lunch.

The board approved a field trip for the third and fourth grades to Jefferson City April 18th.

No changes were made to the district wellness policy.

Suggestions were made on next year’s school calendar. The calendar is expected to be adopted at the February board meeting.

The February meeting was moved to February 27th because of Presidents Day February 20th.

Two incumbents filed for reelection on the board: Glenn Wilson and Chelsea Hostetler. Spickard R-2 will also have a write-in candidate opening on the April ballot.

Local spelling bee winners were Forest Sharp in first place and Jacob Wilson-Hay in second place. Sophia Persell was an alternate.

The December Top Pirate was Carter Wyatt. The January Top Pirate assembly will be in the gym February 1st at 3:25.

The school district had raised $2,369 in its Book Blast Drive. All teachers will receive a $100 shopping spree, and all students will receive 10 free books. Winners of the treasure chests with cash and prizes were Emmitt Marrs, Sophia Persell, Mason Wilson, and Tyler Canady. The iPad winner was Annyston Vandever.

The Parent Teacher Organization will host a winter carnival February 3rd from 5 o’clock to 6:30.

Spickard R-2 will not hold school February 10th because of a teacher in service.

Six staff members will attend the Powerful Learning Conference at Margaritaville January 30th and 31st.

