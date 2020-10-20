Spickard Board of Education names Superintendent Weldon as District Homeless Coordinator

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education named Superintendent Doctor Kristi Weldon the District Homeless Coordinator the evening of Monday, October 19th.

Weldon reports the Top Pirate Award winner for October was announced as Jakob Holtzclaw. It was announced that five new windows were replaced in the library.

Shoes from the Heart of Macon donated new shoes to all Spickard R-2 students in kindergarten through sixth grade. School Nurse Tracy Simpson organized the program.

Red Ribbon Week will be observed the last week in October.

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares