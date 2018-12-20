Spickard Board of Education increases employee payments for health insurance

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education approved increasing the amount employees pay for health insurance at a meeting Monday. The amount employees will pay for the insurance is 30% of the current renewal rate. Superintendent Burnie Schneiderheinze says the health insurance rate varies for employees.

Schneiderheinze was given a contract for $600 for substitute bus driving, driving activity trips, and for transportation director. The board has one vacant three-year term, which the superintendent says will be up for election in April.

Following an executive session, it was announced the board accepted a resignation from music teacher Olive Smith. The remainder of her contract will be bought out for 15 hundred dollars.