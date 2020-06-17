Spickard Board of Education hires new Superintendent/Principal

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education Monday, June 15th hired a new superintendent/principal. Current Superintendent/Principal Jonnie Beavers reports Kristi Weldon of Trenton will hold the position next school year. Weldon will be paid $52,000 for the year. She previously worked at Macon.

The board also hired Jason Bears of Princeton for maintenance. He will be paid $12 per hour for the part-time position.

The oath of office was administered to new board members Chelsea White and Charles Holtzclaw. The board reorganized with Ruth Ann Shipps as president, Jesse Richmond treasurer, and Kelly Girdner secretary. Melody Chapman was nominated for vice president, but she was not at the meeting to accept the nomination.

Beavers says the board is accepting letters of interest for a one-year term. Shelby Griffin left her interim position. The letters of interest can be delivered to the Spickard School.

The board will hold a special meeting the evening of June 29th at 6 o’clock to discuss the budget and bids.

