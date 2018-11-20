Spickard Board of Education approves travel policy update

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education approved a Missouri School Boards Association travel policy update at a meeting Monday evening.

Reimbursement rates were changed to $7.00 for breakfast, $10.00 for lunch, and $18.00 for dinner. The 2017-2018 school audit and a building use form for American Gymnastics were approved and bids will be sought for windows and a shed for equipment for a future construction plan.

Board election filing dates were set for December 11th through January 15th. The terms for Nancy Anderson and Glenn Wilson will expire in April.

The board held an executive session for personnel and students with no announcements made.

