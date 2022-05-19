Spickard Board of Education approves sick leave pool, offers letters of intent

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education on Monday, May 16, approved the implementation of the sick leave pool on an as-needed basis.

Superintendent Erica Eakes explains if an employee has an emergency and does not have enough sick leave days to cover an absence, other employees can donate sick leave days.

The board set summer office hours of Monday through Thursday from 9 to 2 o’clock beginning May 23rd.

A transfer of $4,499.50 was approved from the General Fund to the Capital Projects Fund.

Alan Tharp was given the oath of office.

The board accepted the resignation of Bus Driver Janice Vandevender.

Hirings were approved for Diann Barnes for music and Kayla Horton for special education. The transfer was approved of Shelly Porter from special education to the third and fourth-grade classroom.

Letters of intent were offered to School Nurse Tracy Simpson, Secretary Kelli Girdner, Parents and Teachers Coordinator Suzi Beck, Paraprofessional Jasmine Allen, Custodian Jessica Wilson, and Head Cook Amy Chapman.