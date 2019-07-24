The Spickard R-2 Board of Education approved several actions during a meeting Monday evening.

One action addressed a district-paid Missouri Association of School Administrators mentoring program for $300. The program is provided in combined efforts to support first-year superintendents with certifications and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

A business account is to be set up with Amazon and the school photographer was changed to Amanda Mitchell. An amendment was made to the faculty handbook regarding dress code. No change was made to the student handbook.

A tax hearing was set for the evening of August 19th at 5:50.