Spickard Board of Education approves changes to COVID-19 Contingency Plan

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education approved changes to the COVID-19 Contingency Plan on January 17th.

Regarding a COVID-19 positive or household COVID-19 positive case, the contingency plan says students and staff should refrain from attending school for five days. If they are symptomatic, the positive case time frame may be extended five more days until symptoms are resolved, and they are fever-free for 48 hours. If symptoms are resolving, they can return to school on day six and wear a mask until day 10 is reached, or they can attend school virtually through day 10. If symptoms continue, they should remain home through day 10.

If students and staff are asymptomatic, they should not attend school for five days and continue to monitor for symptoms. They may return to school on day six if they can provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test done on day five, they can wear a mask until they have reached day 10, or they can attend school virtually through day 10.

Positive cases will be encouraged to contact their health care provider or the health department for further guidance.

The Spickard Board of Education approved the District Wellness Policy.

A transfer of funds was approved from the Local Food Supplies to the Food and Nutrition Services Federal Lunch and Breakfast Programs for the semi-annual reimbursement of the Seamless Summer Option Federal Program. The transfer included $144 for breakfasts and $2,004.28 for lunches.

The board also approved the replacement of a milk cooler with an eight-crate cooler if one is available.

Gymnasium usage by Kurt Meighen was approved for summer softball practice.

Superintendent Erica Eakes reported the Parent Teacher Organization is purchasing new basketball uniforms.

Spickard R-2 plans to schedule spring class and athletic pictures for the first part of February through Bailey’s Photography.

More than $3,800 had been raised as of January 17th for a Book Blast. Eakes said students should receive their whole book list.

Treasure chests have gone to Lane Hostetler, Trinity Chapman, Sophia Persell, and Jakob Holtzclaw. The iPad winner was Izabell Holtzclaw. Book Blast chose the winners.

The 2022-2023 school calendar will be finalized at the next board meeting.

Spring testing will tentatively be May 2nd through 6th. That includes the Missouri Assessment Program and Stanford.

Only one candidate filed for the April election. Incumbent Paula Fagan filed for one of the two open three-year positions. The election will include write-in candidates.

