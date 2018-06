The Spickard Board of Education approved budget amendments at its latest meeting. The budget amounts were made to equal year to date with an expected surplus of $29,201.

Quality Construction’s bid for windows was accepted in the amount of $3,726. Superintendent Burnie Schneiderheinze announced a Bobcat will be rented to finish the dirt work on the south retaining wall.

A discussion on insurance was tabled until the next meeting and the July meeting date was changed to July 23rd.

