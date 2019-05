The Spickard R-2 Board of Education approved the 2019-2020 budget this week.

Superintendent Burnie Schneiderheinze says revenues are about $766,000 with expenditures coming in at $5,000 less.

The board also approved Missouri United School Insurance Council building appraisal for $20.00 per square foot on contents. It was announced 94% of Spickard students had attendance above 90%.

An executive session was held with no announcements made.