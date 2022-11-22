Spickard Board of Education announces results of meeting on November 21st

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education approved Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance renewal on November 21st. The renewal included a 5.9% increase. Superintendent Erica Eakes reports there was a $3,670.56 increase in the yearly premium.

The board voted to increase the employee contribution by $50 per paycheck. An employee will pay $250, and the district will pay $665.11 per month.

Changing the payment method was approved for Aflac and Public School and Education Employee Retirement Systems of Missouri. The payment method was changed to an electronic funds transfer instead of a check being mailed.

The board approved transferring $45,000 from the General Fund to the Capital Projects Fund.

Missouri United School Insurance Council insurance inspection results and remediation were reviewed. They included two new illuminated exit signs, walkie-talkies for emergencies, fire extinguisher inspections, and installing a range hood in the kitchen.

School board filing dates were set. The Spickard R-2 School District will accept declarations of candidacy from anyone interested in running for a position on the board in the April 4th election. There are three three-year terms available.

Interested persons may file at the superintendent’s office at the school. Filing will start December 6th at 8 o’clock and continue during the district’s regular business hours, which are Monday through Friday from 8 o’clock to 3:30. Filing will not occur on days the office is closed due to inclement weather or sickness. Filing will also not occur on days the office is closed from December 19th through 26th. The last day of candidate filing is December 27th, and the office will be open from noon to 5 o’clock that day.

The board approved five teachers attending the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Powerful Learning Conference in January.

Eakes reported the Top Pirate for October was Josie White.

Twenty-three family members attended the Pizza with Our Peeps breakfast. There were 26 tables at the Halloween Trunk or Treat. Eakes said the Parent Teacher Organization Friendsgiving meal and auction were a success and raised almost $2,000 for the stage renovation. Fifteen guests attended the Veterans Day program.

Tuckpointing and gym roof repairs have been completed.

Upcoming events for Spickard R-2 include Thanksgiving Break November 23rd through 25th.

A Top Pirate Assembly will be November 30th at 3:25. A Parent Teacher Organization meeting will be November 30th at 3:30.

A Christmas program will be December 7th at 6:30 in the evening.

December 16th is the end of the second quarter. An After School Club meal will be served at 11:30, and school will dismiss on December 16th at 1 o’clock.

Christmas Break is from December 19th through January 3rd. There will be no school January 3rd because of teacher in service. School will resume on January 4th.

A Top Pirate Assembly and Honor Roll Assembly will be on January 6th at 3:15.

The board met in a closed session to discuss personnel. No action was taken.