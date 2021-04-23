Spickard Board of Education accepts resignation of Kristi Weldon

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education offered a contract for the superintendent/principal position after a closed session this week. Board Secretary Kelli Girdner reports the person’s name has not yet been released.

The board accepted the resignation in February of current superintendent/principal Kristi Weldon.

The board also hired teachers for the next school year. They were Amy Glenn as the fifth and sixth-grade teacher and Brooke Leeper as the first and second-grade teacher. Jackie White was hired as the guidance counselor assistant.

During the regular meeting, it was announced Jason Bears resigned as custodian/maintenance. Jessica Wilson was hired to replace him.

The board adopted the homeless policy.

Paying the Bank of America credit card bill over the phone was approved to ensure payment is made in a timely manner.

Board members were sworn in, and the board was reorganized. Ruth Ann Shipps is president, Mel Chapman is vice president, Girdner is secretary, and Nancy Anderson as treasurer.

It was announced Casey Barnes has qualified for the Drury Award of $250. Girdner explains the Drury Award is a scholarship fund. Barnes is a senior at Princeton High School who graduated from the sixth grade at Spickard and has the highest grade point average of a Spickard graduate at Princeton High School.

The Common Goal invoice for the 2021-2022 school year is $1,750. Common Goal is the student portal for grades and information.

The Princeton Bus Barn maintenance contract for the 2021-2022 school year is $4,000. Girdner says Spickard is part of a coop with Princeton for buses, and Spickard has one of those buses.

Title 1 Reading Night will be April 29th from 5 to 7 o’clock in the evening.

