Spickard Board of Education accepts bid to replace windows; board accepts resignation of teacher

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education increased tutoring pay and approved field trips on March 15th.

Secretary Kelli Girdner reports tutoring pay was raised from $20 per hour to $25 per hour.

Field trips included one for the end of the year to Hannibal on May 13th and the Positive Behavior Support program to Chillicothe on May 10th. The PBS trip is only for students who meet program requirements.

Spickard’s sixth-grade graduation will be held on May 17th at 6 p.m.

A bid of $17,800 was accepted from Terry Walker from Quality Construction to replace some windows at the school.

The board rehired all tenured and non-tenured teachers for the next school year.

The board accepted fifth and Sixth Grade Teacher Tiffany Eckert’s resignation. Her contract will continue until the end of the school year.

Glenn Wilson was appointed to replace Shelby Griffin on the Spickard School Board, with a term ending in April. Griffin moved out of the district.

