The Spickard Board of Aldermen will hear a report from the city clerk at a meeting next week.

The meeting will be at the Spickard City Hall on September 13th at 6 o’clock in the evening. The report is to be about an office professional and board members seminar and the American Rescue Plan Act.

Other items on the agenda include the Wilkinsons about a grinder pump, sewer, and water updates, and public comment.

