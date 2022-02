Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Hay bids are on the agenda for a meeting next week of the Spickard Board of Aldermen.

The meeting on February 14, 2022, begins at 6 pm and will be held at city hall in Spickard.

Other topics include a guest, Kendall Anglin, updates on the sewer and water system including a water loss report. A closed session also is listed for the meeting.

