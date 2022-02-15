Spickard Board of Aldermen to advertise for hay ground

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Spickard Board of Aldermen on February 14th voted to advertise for lagoon hay ground for 2022. Sealed cash bids will be accepted until April 1st.

Charles Dunkin discussed a property he recently took over guardianship of in Spickard. City Clerk Amy Chapman reports the building had a water line break in the basement for several months, and he asked the board to remove the sewer costs from the bill. The board approved dropping the sewer cost for the property and the water at the city’s cost above the minimum.

Paying November claims were approved, except ASC pumping equipment. Chapman says ASC provided equipment that was not in working order.

