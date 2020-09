The Spickard Board of Aldermen voted the night of Monday, September 14th to table a sewer ordinance change until next month.

City Clerk Amy Chapman reports the ordinance change would involve removing the $10 reconnection fee for sewer only customers. Dropping a lien on Richard Tharp’s property was approved.

During a sewer update, it was reported that three air release valves have been replaced.

