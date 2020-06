The Spickard Board of Aldermen the evening of Monday, June 8th tabled an ordinance regarding sewer hook up until the ordinance can be revised. City Clerk Amy Chapman reports the ordinance charges each customer $10 if they have water or not. The city is looking to remove the fee for non-water customers.

The board approved holding the next meeting the evening of July 13th at 6 o’clock.

