Spickard Board of Aldermen sign contract and agree to a street closure

The Spickard Board of Aldermen on September 13th voted to sign a preventative maintenance contract regarding the sewer. The contract is with Fluid Equipment at an annual cost of $2,100.11.

The board also voted to let the school close Fourth Street in front of the school for the safety of students and have a grinder pump electrical box put on the outside of the Wilkinsons’ house.

No action was taken in a closed session. A special meeting is to be held at the Spickard City Hall on September 16th at 6 o’clock in the evening to discuss employment.

