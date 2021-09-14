Spickard Board of Aldermen sign contract and agree to a street closure

Local News September 14, 2021 KTTN News
Spickard, Missouri
The Spickard Board of Aldermen on September 13th voted to sign a preventative maintenance contract regarding the sewer. The contract is with Fluid Equipment at an annual cost of $2,100.11.

The board also voted to let the school close Fourth Street in front of the school for the safety of students and have a grinder pump electrical box put on the outside of the Wilkinsons’ house.

No action was taken in a closed session. A special meeting is to be held at the Spickard City Hall on September 16th at 6 o’clock in the evening to discuss employment.

