Spickard Board of Aldermen set rates and charges for city water and sewer

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Spickard Board of Aldermen on Tuesday evening, November 9thaccepted the second reading of an ordinance setting rates and charges for the city’s sewerage system.

The minimum monthly charge for up to 1,000 gallons of water used will be $19. For every 1,000 gallons over the first 1,000, the rate will be $9.50 per 1,000 gallons. The sewer will be billed in 100-gallon increments for all gallons over the minimum rate. Sewer connections will be done at the customer’s expense. It will be the owner’s responsibility to cap the existing sewer system if a house is burned or torn down. The rates will go into effect with the December 20th utility billing.

Garry Webber and Davie Akins discussed the new Department of Natural Resources regulation for the lagoon and options for E. coli disinfection. It was reported discharge valves need to be replaced. Another option is to request for permit modifications on discharge limits. The board approved Mayor Alan Tharp checking into permit modifications reporting back at the next meeting.

Spickard received a return to compliance letter from DNR that the city is no longer under enforcement on the south lift station.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares