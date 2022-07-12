Spickard Board of Aldermen discuss recommendations for rate study

Local News July 12, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Spickard, Missouri
The Spickard Board of Aldermen discussed recommendations for a rate study July 11th.

Water rates are adequate. The city needs to put away $10,000 a year to paint the water tower in the future.

It was reported the minimum sewer charge should be $19.

Charging apartments based on Equivalent Dwelling Units would be $30 per apartment for water and $19 per apartment for sewer. The minimum charge would include 16,000 gallons of use.

Sewer rates should be raised to 50 cents per 1,000 gallons. A public hearing will be held at the Spickard City Hall August 8th at 6 o’clock in the evening for the change of the sewer rate.

The special road district requested the city pass through the city’s motor fuel tax revenues to the district as has been done in the past. The city declined at this time due to the general fund likely operating at a loss.

The board voted to match $3,000 for water and sewer grants and $2,100 on lead and service lines.

