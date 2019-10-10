Spickard Board of Aldermen approve purchase of new water meters

The Spickard Board of Aldermen has approved the purchase of water meters to replace dead meters.

City Clerk Amy Chapman reports the board unanimously approved board member Charles Holtzclaw’s motion to purchase four meters at $63.46 each for a grand total of $253.84. Three will replace water dead meters, and one will be back up. This vote came after board member Maggie George’s motion to purchase three meters to replace the dead ones.

The board also unanimously approved purchasing hangtags and making Amy Chapman the custodian of records. Chapman notes 100 hang tags will be bought for a total of $26.

Paying Chapman for 12 hours while in conference training was approved, with board member Daniel Chapman abstaining.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 1 Shares