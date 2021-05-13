Spickard Board of Aldermen approve hay bid, approve advertising for water plant operator

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Among action taken at a meeting Wednesday evening of the Spickard Board of Alderman, a hay bid was accepted from John Wagner of Tindall.

Council members gave their approval to purchase a chain saw, a weed eater, and the oil mix needed for each. A financial report also was approved.

The Aldermen decided to advertise in the newspaper for a water plant operator in Spickard. A report also was presented on the water loss, which was listed as six-point seven percent in April. For the past year, the report indicated a 13 percent water loss.

The mayor, four aldermen, and the secretary attended the meeting at Spickard city hall.

