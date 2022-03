Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Spickard Board of Aldermen voted March 21st to sign the water contract extension to the water purchase agreement with Public Water Supply District Number 1. City Clerk Amy Chapman reports the extension is renewed every year.

The board discussed purchasing a degreaser for the sewer pits and chemicals to kill duckweed in the lagoon.

The water loss for February was reported at 31.62%.

