The Spickard Board of Aldermen, on April 12, approved the 2021 budget. No information was provided regarding anticipated revenues or expenditures.

Approval was given to adjust bills of water customers who had large water leaks. A few customers were at the meeting and asked if their bills could be amended.

Bids for hay on the lagoon will be bid cash rent instead of per bale. Sealed bids should be turned in by May 10th. The board reserves the right to refuse any and all bids. Advertising hay bids in the paper was approved.

The board also approved allowing Evergy to use the fairgrounds for as long as needed as long as the company maintained and returned the grounds to the original.

Scrap hauling and the savings account were tabled until next month.

