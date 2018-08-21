A tax levy was adopted and a new member appointed during a meeting last night of the Spickard Board of Aldermen.

The levy was accepted as proposed at 97.32 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.

Following a closed session, Randy Howe was offered the position of city Alderman and he accepted the appointment. Larry Marrs introduced himself to the Board of Aldermen as the city’s water tester. He began duties in June and replaces Mandi Massey.

A motion was made and approved to rent the boom mower in June or July each year without having to make the request annually to the board. Approval was given to move a certificate of deposit into the city of Spickard savings account with the Farmer’s Bank of Northern Missouri. City Clerk Mary Anderson and Councilwoman Janice Vandevender were selected to visit the county assessor’s office to check on the closing of Jewell Street.

The council heard from Earlene Simmons who requested a sewer credit on her bill following a water leak. The council requested she pay $125.00 on her water bill. Lucille Bathgate will be given her $60.00 water deposit back.

