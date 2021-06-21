Spickard Board of Aldermen address nuisance properties

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Information has been provided from last weeks’ meeting of the Spickard Board of Aldermen.

The board voted to send a letter to those individuals with properties considered to be a nuisance. A discussion was held on the Department of Natural Resources inspection regarding alleged violations of the city’s water system. Problems with the sewer pumps on the south side of town also were discussed. The water loss rate for May is nearly 23 percent. (22.94%)

The aldermen authorized setting up a debit card at the bank. The financial report was accepted.

Next months’ meeting of the Spickard Board of Aldermen is July 12 at 6 o’clock.

Related