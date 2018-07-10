Special traffic enforcement operation in Livingston County leads to vehicle search

A special traffic enforcement in Livingston County July 5th through 8th resulted in the issuance of multiple citations and warnings by the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports the enforcement focused on extreme speeding and aggressive, drunk, or drugged driving on U. S. Highway 36, with emphasis given in the areas of the junctions near Mooresville, Utica, and Wheeling.

No drunk or drugged drivers were located during the enforcement, however, one-stop lead to a vehicle search due to a probable cause of contraband. Two individuals posted bond for extreme speeds and/or probable cause they would not take care of the summons through payment or appearance.

Cox reports the enforcement was conducted due to a number of complaints and to help increase driver safety awareness.

