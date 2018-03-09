Special Olympics to hold Annual Shamrock Run

On Saturday, March 17th, Special Olympics Missouri North Area and Norty’s will be holding the 5th Annual Shamrock Run in St. Joseph.

The 5K run/walk will take place prior to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade at 11:00 am; Race will begin on 11th & Grand and will wind down the parkway to Noyes to Frederick and down the parade route and finish at Norty’s. Entry fee is $30 for 16 and older and $20 for 15 and under. Day of registration will be $35 and $25. All participants will receive a long sleeve t-shirt. On-line registration is available at www.somo.org/shamrock. Day of registration will begin at 9:30 am at 11th and Grand.

Prizes will be given to the overall adult male/female and youth male/female in the Runner division and a prize will be given to the most outrageous costume and outrageous team name. Awards will be presented at end of the race at Norty’s.

All proceeds from the run benefit local area athletes who compete year-round in Special Olympics Missouri. To get more information, contact Melody Prawitz at (816) 233-6232 or [email protected]

