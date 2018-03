Special Olympics to hold Annual Shamrock Run

The 5K run/walk will take place prior to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade at 11:00 am; Race will begin on 11th & Grand and will wind down the parkway to Noyes to Frederick and down the parade route and finish at Norty’s. Entry fee is $30 for 16 and older and $20 for 15 and under. Day of registration will be $35 and $25. All participants will receive a long sleeve t-shirt. On-line registration is available at www.somo.org/shamrock. Day of registration will begin at 9:30 am at 11th and Grand.