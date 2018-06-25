Special Olympics athletes set to represent Show-Me State at Nationals

The 2018 Special Olympics USA Games, July 1 through the 6, will bring not just 58 athletes, 20 coaches and 16 Unified Partners from Missouri, but more than 3,400 other delegates including athletes, coaches, and Unified Partners from around the country to the greater Seattle area to compete in a variety of sports.



Hosted at some of the region’s top athletic facilities in Washington, the 2018 USA Games will offer athletes and coaches a week of national competition while surrounded by Seattle’s beauty and world-class attractions. Team Missouri will compete in nine different sports in the Emerald City (basketball, bocce, bowling, golf, powerlifting, softball, swimming, tennis and track and field) with athletes from all over the Show-Me State. Athletes and coaches have been training hard for more than a year in preparation for the Games.



Team Missouri delegates will enjoy send-off celebrations June 29 in St. Louis and in Kansas City before flying out to Seattle that same day. A list of all team Missouri delegates contains links to each individuals profile as well as a short video on Youtube spotlighting each team member. Athletes from Northern Missouri include representatives from Trenton and Kirksville.

Send-off details (Friday, June 29)

Kansas City

Location: Pro Athlete, Inc., 10800 N. Pomona Ave., Kansas City

11 a.m.: Delegates and families arrive

Noon: Program begins

2:30 p.m.: Team departs for the airport (police escort)

St. Louis

Location: BCI Packaging, 210 Trade Center Dr., Building B, St. Peters

1:30 p.m.: Delegates and families arrive

2:25 p.m.: Program begins

4:30 p.m.: Team departs for the airport (police escort)

