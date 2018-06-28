Special Olympics athletes embark on journey to National Games on Friday

Every four years, Special Olympics North America manages the national summer games in the United States that include athletes from all 52 US programs.

The 2018 Special Olympics USA Games, July 1-6, will bring not just 58 athletes, 20 coaches and 16 Unified Partners from Missouri, but more than 3,400 other delegates (athletes, coaches, and Unified Partners) from around the country to the greater Seattle area to compete in a variety of sports. Hosted at some of the region’s top athletic facilities in Washington, the 2018 USA Games will offer athletes and coaches a week of national competition while surrounded by Seattle’s beauty and world-class attractions.

Team Missouri will compete in nine different sports in the Emerald City (basketball, bocce, bowling, golf, powerlifting, softball, swimming, tennis and track and field) with athletes from all over the Show-Me State. Athletes and coaches have been training hard for more than a year in preparation for the Games.

Athletes will leave for the games on Friday, June 29 at the following locations:

Kansas City

Location: Pro Athlete, Inc., 10800 N. Pomona Ave., Kansas City

11 a.m.: Delegates and families arrive

Noon: Program begins

2:30 p.m.: Team departs for the airport (police escort)

St. Louis

Location: BCI Packaging, 210 Trade Center Dr., Building B, St. Peters

1:30 p.m.: Delegates and families arrive

2:25 p.m.: Program begins

4:30 p.m.: Team departs for the airport (police escort)

