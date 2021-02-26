Special meeting of Spickard Board of Education and Board of Aldermen called to resolve water issues at school

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

An announcement has been made of a special meeting on Saturday afternoon to discuss the water situation at Spickard, including the school.

No in-person classes will be held on Friday at the Spickard school due to lack of water; instead, Friday will be another AMI Day which is alternative methods of instruction.

The meeting is scheduled at 4 o’clock in the Spickard Community Center and includes members of the Spickard R-2 Board of Education and members of the town Board of Aldermen.

An announcement from the Mayor was made Thursday morning that Spickard was to be without water due to water main breaks. Once repairs were made, a boil advisory for Spickard was put in place while testing of water samples was completed.

