Special elections to be held today in Sullivan and Livingston counties

Tax levy elections will be held today in Sullivan County and for one township in Livingston County.

Voters across Sullivan County are casting ballots today on a proposed 50 cent levy on the 100 dollars of assessed valuation to go toward road and bridge purposes.

Voters within Rich Hill Township in Livingston County are voting today on a tax rate of 35 cents on the 100 dollars of assessed valuation for a four year period to provide money for the general road district.

Polls for eligible residents are open until 7 o’clock tonight.