Special Elections being held today in Livingston County and Jamesport

Special elections are being held today in Chillicothe and across Livingston County, as well as the Jamesport Tri-County School District.

Polls are open until 7 pm tonight as registered voters of these entities cast ballots. Voters within the city of Chillicothe and those throughout Livingston County are casting ballots on whether to impose a sales tax of three percent on all retail sales of adult-use marijuana. There are 13 voting sites in Livingston County.

Patrons of the Tri-County School District will cast ballots on a tax levy issue. The Board of Education is seeking voter approval to continue with an existing temporary levy of 25 cents on every $100 of assessed valuation. If approved by a majority, this tax would extend until the year 2033.

Results will be tabulated tonight to get the final count of votes cast in three counties: Daviess, Grundy, and Livingston.

