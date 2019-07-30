Special election to be held in Sullivan County on August 6, 2019

A special election will be held in Sullivan County next week regarding a proposition for a tax levy for county roads and bridges.

Polling places will be open for the election on August 6th from 6 o’clock in the morning to 7 o’clock at night. Polling places include the Harris Fire Station, Milan American Legion Building, and Green City City Hall.

Registered voters can vote absentee at the Sullivan County Clerk’s Office during regular office hours through Friday, August 2. The county clerk’s office will also be open for absentee voting Saturday, August 3 from 8 o’clock to noon.

Sullivan County voters on August 6, 2019, will consider a levy of 50 cents on the $100 of assessed valuation for county road and bridge purposes.