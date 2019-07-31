Special Election to be held in Linn County to elect Sheriff

A special election will be held in Linn County in August to elect a Sheriff.

Registered Linn County voters can vote for Republican Jeff Henke or Democrat Billy Stroud at the polls August 20th from 6 o’clock in the morning to 7 o’clock at night.

Absentee voting will be held at the Linn County Clerk’s Office in Linneus during regular hours through August 16th.

The County Clerk’s office will also be open August 17th from 8 o’clock to noon for absentee voting as well as August 19th until 5 o’clock in the evening.