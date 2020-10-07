Soybean expert concerned about slow EPA decision on Dicamba

A soybean expert says farmers need the EPA’s decision about 2021 and the availability of dicamba now.

Shawn Conley with the University of Wisconsin tells Brownfield if he were a betting person, he would bet on a very limited application window in 2021. “I would think that when the EPA review comes through, there will be small windows. If I had to guess, I would say probably early season applications, you know, burndown up to V4, or something like that.”

Conley says growers need to know when dicamba will be available. “There have been early seed sales out there and farmers are looking for answers about which trait platform to go behind.”

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler says the re-registrations will be coming out mid-October.

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares