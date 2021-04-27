Southern Missouri man arrested for possession of child porn

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control announces the arrest of Steven Michael Williams, 27, of Springfield, Missouri, on Thursday, April 22, 2021, for possession of child pornography. The arrest resulted from an investigation conducted by members of the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit and the Missouri Digital Forensic Center.

On Thursday, April 22, 2021, investigators executed a search warrant at Williams’ residence on South Mentor Avenue, Springfield, Missouri, regarding an ongoing investigation. As a result of the search, investigators located child pornography on his cellular telephone. Williams was arrested and transported to the Greene County Jail.

On Friday, April 23, 2021, the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Williams with two counts of possession of child pornography. The investigation by the Division of Drug and Crime Control is ongoing. Williams remains in custody at the Greene County Jail, with no bond authorized.

(Booking photo provided by Greene County authorities)

62 total views, 62 views today

Related