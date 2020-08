The South Harrison High School of Bethany will hold a traditional registration for its freshman class next week.

Freshmen will have an opportunity to enroll in classes and tour the building to find classrooms and lockers on August 13th from 9 to 3 o’clock.

Other dates for South Harrison High School registration remain August 10th for seniors, August 11th for juniors, and August 12th for sophomores.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares