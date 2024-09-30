South Harrison High School announces 2024 Homecoming royalty candidates

South Harrison R-2 High School in Bethany is celebrating Homecoming this week, with a series of activities to engage students and the community. One of the highlights of the festivities is the announcement of the Homecoming royalty candidates, selected by the fall sports teams as well as the senior and junior classes.

Representing football and cheerleading are Ruger Johnson and Julie Flores. Football and volleyball are represented by Cooper Johnson and Lauren Spurling. Briar Hudlemeyer and Chloe Hodge will represent football and girl’s golf, while Joel McCall and Ella Callaway are the football and softball representatives.

In addition to the sports representatives, Homecoming royalty candidates from the senior class include Hayden Cox and Karlee Blanton. Juniors Mason Galloway and Kataya Sunderman are also in the running for this year’s titles.

Sophomores Jagger Campbell and Cally Weller will serve as attendants, while freshman attendants are Aiden Miller and Victoria Padron. South Harrison Middle School has selected Alston Zou and Taneya Doll as their prince and princess.

To complete the royal lineup, kindergarten crown bearers for this year’s festivities are Nora Walton and Easton Deskins.

