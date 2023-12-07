Sophia Swink receives “Excellence in Teaching” award at MCCA

North Central Missouri College nursing faculty and Director of the PN to ADN Program, Sophia Swink, was recently recognized for her service to North Central Missouri College and community colleges. Sophia received the Excellence in Teaching Award at the statewide MCCA (Missouri Community College Association) convention held in Kansas City, Missouri. This award is given annually to two outstanding faculty from community colleges throughout Missouri for their exceptional work in their field. Sophia was selected among twelve finalists.

From the nomination: “Sophia is dedicated to the needs of her students. Many times, she meets virtually online in the evening to accommodate students who are working during the day. She is responsive to student concerns and reaches out to students individually to ensure they are successful in the classroom and clinical setting. She is hard-working and provides exceptional instruction, so students have all the information and resources necessary to be successful nurses.”

MCCA is Missouri’s largest advocacy group for community colleges. “MCCA is where the state’s 12 community colleges come together to share ideas and advance common goals.”

Each year, MCCA honors individuals and businesses who support community colleges in Missouri and provides recognition to those who are selected based on their support, generosity, commitment, and partnerships with community colleges in the state.