Some Missouri election authorities expanding polling places for August primary election

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says 21 of the state’s 116 election jurisdictions are increasing the number of polling places for the August primary election, compared to the 2016 primary. A press release from Ashcroft’s office says some polling places are being consolidated into larger venues, creating an efficient flow of voters and more room to allow physical distancing during the ongoing pandemic.

In early May, Ashcroft began distributing $4.5 million to local election authorities to help them meet their jurisdiction’s individual needs.

“I’m grateful that Missouri’s local election authorities have so genuinely considered how to best prepare for the August 4 primary, and how logistically to keep in-person voting safe and smooth,” Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said. “It is up to each county clerk or election board to make those decisions, and I appreciate the forethought and problem-solving strategies they are employing to put voters and poll workers at ease. Voting in person on August 4 will be safe and secure. Thank you, also, to the veteran and first-time poll workers who understand the importance of voting on Election Day, and who are making it possible for Missouri voters to vote safely and securely on August 4.”

He says Wisconsin’s presidential primary election fell into chaos this year because Milwaukee election officials reduced the number of polling places from 180 to five.

In May, Ashcroft visited all 116 election jurisdictions to deliver face masks, face shields, sanitizer, floor strips for physical distancing, and 16,000 posters that encouraged six feet of distance between voters.

