Solid Waste Collection Event to be held Saturday, October 6 in Trenton

Grundy County residents can dispose of special waste items banned from landfills at a collection event on Saturday, October 6th.

The solid waste can be brought to the warehouse at 807 East Seventh Street in Trenton from 9 o’clock to noon.

Items accepted for a fee include clean tires free of debris, appliances, computer systems, copy machines, printers, fax machines, and televisions. Other items accepted for free include scrap metal; stereos; phones; household, rechargeable, and intact car batteries; and intact ink cartridges. Paint, oil, transmission and brake fluid, aerosols, herbicides, and pesticides will also be accepted.

Free will donations will be accepted for household hazardous waste in its original container and not leaking.

Empty paint cans, as well as waste from commercial generators, businesses, toxic, or medical waste, will not be accepted.

The City of Trenton, Grundy County, and the North Missouri Solid Waste Management District Region B sponsor the solid waste collection event. The event is funded by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources grant funds.

Questions or comments should be directed to District Planner Ann Hamilton at 660-359-5636 extension 20 or 660-247-1356.