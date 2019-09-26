Solid waste collection event to be held in Harrison County

The City of Bethany, Harrison County, and North Missouri Solid Waste Management District Region B will sponsor a solid waste collection event Saturday, September 28, 2019.

Harrison County residents can dispose of special waste items banned from landfills at the collection at the Bethany City Street Barn from 9 o’clock to noon that day.

Items to be accepted include tires, appliances, electronics, household hazardous waste in its original container and not leaking, paint, oil, transmission and brake fluid, aerosols, herbicides, and pesticides. Household, rechargeable, and intact car batteries; cell phones; and ink cartridges will also be accepted.

A fee will be charged for some of the items.

Items that will not be accepted include waste from commercial generators or businesses, toxic or medical waste, joint compounds, and mixed waste, and empty paint cans.

The Harrison County residential collection event Saturday is funded with grant funds from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. Questions and comments should be directed to District Planner Ann Hamilton at 660-359-5636 extension 20 or 660-247-1356.

