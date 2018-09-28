Solid waste collection event to be held in Carroll County

Residents of Carroll County may dispose of special waste items banned from landfills during a solid waste collection event Saturday.

Items may be taken to the Old Places Building at 901 South Main Street in Carrollton from 9 o’clock to noon.

Items to be accepted for a fee include clean tires, appliances, computer systems, printers, fax machines, and televisions. Stereos; phones; household, rechargeable, and intact car batteries; cell phones; and intact ink cartridges will be accepted for free.

Free will donations will be accepted for household hazardous waste in its original container and not leaking.

Paint, oil, transmission and brake fluid, aerosols, herbicides, and pesticides will also be accepted. Waste will not be accepted from commercial generators or businesses. No toxic or medical waste, joint compounds, or empty paint cans will be accepted.

Carrollton, Carroll County, and the North Missouri Solid Waste Management District Region B sponsor the solid waste collection event. The event is funded with grant funds from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Questions or comments should be directed to District Planner Ann Hamilton at 660-359-5636 extension 20 or 660-247-1356.