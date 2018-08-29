Solid waste collection event to be held in Braymer for Caldwell County residents

Caldwell County residents may dispose of special waste items banned from landfills during a solid waste collection event next month.

The collection will be held at the Braymer City Barn at 810 North Murray Street September 8th from 9 o’clock to noon. Items accepted for a fee will include clean tires, appliances, computer-related items, copy and fax machines, printers, and televisions.

Household, rechargeable and intact car batteries a, as well as stereos, phones, and intact ink cartridges, will be accepted for free. Household hazardous waste in its original container and not leaking will be accepted for free will donations. Other items to be accepted will include household paint, oil, transmission and brake fluid, aerosols, herbicides, and pesticides.

Waste from commercial generators, businesses, toxic or medical waste, joint compounds, and empty paint cans will not be accepted.

The City of Braymer, Caldwell County, and the North Missouri Solid Waste Management District Region B will sponsor the solid waste collection event. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources funds the event through grant funds.

Questions or comments should be directed to District Planner Ann Hamilton at 660-359-5636 extension 20 or 660-247-1356.

