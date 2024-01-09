Snowy roads cause crash on Route DD near Gallatin, injuring Lake Viking woman

An accident occurred on Route DD, about four miles west of Gallatin, Missouri, on January 8, 2024, at approximately 3:10 p.m., resulting in minor injuries for a Lake Viking resident. Annette M. Mathenia, aged 63, was driving a 2010 Nissan Xterra northbound when she lost control of the vehicle due to snowy conditions.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Mathenia’s vehicle traveled off the east side of the roadway, overturned, and came to a final rest on its driver’s side, facing south. The car sustained total damage and was secured at the roadside.

Mathenia, who was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident, suffered minor injuries. She was transported by Daviess County Ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment.