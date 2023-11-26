Snowy conditions lead to head-on crash on Highway 6 east of Milan

Local News November 26, 2023November 26, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Head-on crash on snow covered road news graphic
A crash occurred on Highway 6, approximately two miles east of Milan, Missouri, causing two drivers to be hospitalized with serious injuries. The incident occurred on November 26, 2023, at around 8:30 a.m., amid snowy conditions.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2014 Ford Escape, driven by Cesar A. Anicama-Jorges, 37, of Kirksville, lost control on the snow-covered road and slid into the path of an oncoming 2019 Ram 1500, driven by Troy D. Mihalevich, 55, also of Kirksville. The two vehicles collided head-on.

The driver of the Ford Escape, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained serious injuries. Anicama-Jorges was transported by Sullivan County Ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center for both serious and moderate injuries. Mihalevich’s condition following the crash has not been disclosed by the patrol.

The collision resulted in total damage to both the Ford Escape and the Ram 1500. Littrell’s Towing, based in Green City, towed both vehicles from the scene.

Corporal Pearson, assisted by Trooper Wood, the Milan Fire Department, and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, responded to the accident.

