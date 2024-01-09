Snowy conditions lead to fatal crash on Highway 13 south of Coffey

On January 8, 2024, at approximately 4:40 p.m., an accident occurred on Highway 13, approximately five miles south of Coffey, Missouri, resulting in one fatality.

The victim, identified as 67-year-old Robert S. Henderson of Coffey, Missouri, was driving a 2000 Buick LeSabre southbound when the vehicle lost control due to snowy road conditions.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the Buick LeSabre traveled off the west side of the highway, descending an embankment before colliding with a tree limb. The vehicle came to rest against the tree limb, facing south. Henderson was pronounced deceased at the scene by Daviess County Coroner Jason Smith at 5:13 p.m.

According to the accident report, Henderson’s use of a seat belt at the time of the crash is unknown. His vehicle suffered extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Scotty’s towing service.

The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Trooper N.A. Regan, Trooper J.H. Thompson, and the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.