“Snowy conditions lead to crash of MoDOT truck near Princeton

In the early hours of Friday, January 19, 2024, an accident occurred on Route E, approximately 2.5 miles southeast of Princeton, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2020 Yellow Western Star 4700, driven by Charles T. Tucker, 53, of Harris, Missouri, was involved in a single-vehicle accident.

The report states that Tucker was traveling eastbound on a snow-covered Route E when his vehicle drove too close to the edge of the road. This caused the Western Star 4700 to travel off the south side of the roadway and overturn, coming to rest on its top, facing northeast.

Tucker, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, sustained minor injuries. He was transported to Harrison County Community Hospital by Mercer County Ambulance. The Western Star 4700 suffered total damage and was towed from the scene by Lakeside Towing out of Memphis, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.

The accident serves as a reminder of the hazards of driving on snow-covered roads and the importance of caution while driving near road edges, especially in adverse weather conditions.

